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USD’s Kelly Knutson Named SHAPE South Dakota’s University Teacher of the Year
By USD,9 days ago
Knutson’s recognition honors her commitment to preparing future physical educators and promoting healthy, active lifestyles. “Receiving the South Dakota SHAPE Higher Education Teacher of the Year award is truly an honor, and I am incredibly grateful. I get to work alongside amazing colleagues at USD and throughout the Vermillion community, whose support and collaboration make what I do possible every day,” said Knutson. “I am also grateful for the opportunity to bring students along to experience the professional association that has continually inspired me to grow as an educator, stay current in my profession, and connect with fellow teachers across the state. This recognition reflects the wonderful people I am fortunate to work alongside and the students I have the privilege of teaching.”
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