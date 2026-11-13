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Travel Tuneups: Wellness Retreat in Portugal for a Healthier 2027
By Anne Moratto,9 days ago
Tourism also exploded in the last few years, as people globetrotted and "revenge travelled" after the deprivations and lockdowns of COVID. Today, travelers are combining exploration with exercise, incorporating touring with tune-ups, visiting wellness getaways around the world. Longevity Senses Cascais, a boutique hotel and medical clinic on the Portuguese...