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Milford Loses Former Doctor
By Terry Rogers,9 days ago
Dr. A. Robert Masten, MD, passed away on Friday, November 6. He was 79. Dr. Masten was born in Milford on July 2, 1947, the son of Raymond Wesley and Edith Wilson Masten. He grew up spending time at his father’s lumber yards and family farms. He also enjoyed golfing with his mother. Milford remained close to his heart and it is where he would return to build his practice and raise his family.