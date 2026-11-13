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Charleston Mayor Cogswell 'soft' launches 2027 reelection bid with $25K-plus fundraiser
By Ian Kayanja,9 days ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Mayor William Cogswell began his 2027 reelection campaign Wednesday with a fundraiser that brought in more than $25,000, according to organizers. Democratic strategist Tyler Jones hosted the event, which drew Charleston County and city council members, as well as former Gov. Mark Sanford, a...
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