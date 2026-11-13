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Easy Florida Trips from Trenton-Mercer Airport for Bucks County Families
8 days ago
Discover nonstop flights from Trenton-Mercer Airport to Florida, plus family-friendly destinations, airline tips and winter getaway ideas. Want to trade chilly mornings and school-day routines for sunshine and sandy beaches? You don’t have to deal with the crowds at Philadelphia International Airport to make it happen. Just across the Delaware River, Trenton-Mercer Airport is expanding its flight options, giving Bucks County families more ways to get to Florida without the big-airport hassle.