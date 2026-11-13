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Calvert Commissioners To Hold Five Hearings On Utilities, Property Rules And Local Projects
By John Collins,9 days ago
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — Calvert County commissioners will hear public testimony Nov. 17 on how the county reserves water and sewer capacity, what it requires of property owners and how it would pay for work at two public facilities. A fifth hearing concerns a proposed private recycling facility and transfer station in Prince Frederick.