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L-Acoustics Syva and X Series Give St. Ann Parish the Low End to Host Concerts in a Cathedral-Style Sanctuary
By Authors,8 days ago
St. Ann Catholic Parish began in 1984 as a small mission, with its first Mass celebrated in the “Little White House” in Old Town Coppell. It now has an average weekly attendance of 10,000 people from a church dedicated in 2001, one of the largest Catholic churches in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. In December 2022, the parish asked the Diocese of Dallas to bring a tabernacle into the main church. That request grew into Transcend, a capital campaign to renew the sanctuary completely. Parish leadership had said from the outset that decorative paint and a new sound system would both act on a very sensitive acoustic, so audio was scoped and funded as its own phase of the campaign.
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