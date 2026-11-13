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Sarah Brooks keeps traditional hide-tanning techniques alive at Tucson Tannery: Made in Arizona
By KJZZ,9 days ago
MARK BRODIE: It is time to meet the next maker in our series, “Made in Arizona.”. (MADE IN ARIZONA MONTAGE PLAYS) MARK BRODIE: Sarah Brooks is a professional hide tanner, as in she makes animal hides into leather using a traditional, time-consuming process she never imagined would become part of her life. But about 10 years ago, she found herself in Italy, where she tanned her first hide. Today, she’s the owner of Tucson Tannery, and she spoke with my co-host Lauren Gilger more about it.