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A purpose beyond themselves
By Josh Wilson,9 days ago
The K-State women’s basketball team is off to a blazing 4-0 start and already hitting milestones like guard Taryn Sides’ 200th career 3-pointer on Nov. 8, in a 68-39 win against the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. But the team’s success doesn’t just come from the girls themselves; it also comes in part from a group of guys who make an on-court impact and support the team off the court as well — the practice team.