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Mauricio Pochettino leaves incomplete legacy as USMNT tenure nears finish
By Chuck Booth,9 days ago
He raised the standard of U.S. Soccer. It's the first thing that you hear from multiple people as Mauricio Pochettino prepares to oversee his final two games. The reality is more mixed. His 1.91 points per game are the third-best of any manager to oversee the United States men's national team for more than 10 games, behind Gregg Berhalter and Bruce Arena, but he's also the first permanent manager since Steve Sampson to not win a Concacaf title, with the USMNT falling short in both the Concacaf Nations League and the Concacaf Gold Cup. That said, it's hard to say that he isn't leaving the USMNT in a better place than he found it, although some credit should be given to U.S. Soccer and former sporting director Matt Crocker for that. It's a conflicted legacy that Pochettino will leave, but it's also one that can't be fully realized until after he oversees his final two matches against Haiti.