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Indian Navy Signs $5.72 Billion Contract for Eight Next Generation Corvettes
By Editorial,7 days ago
The Ministry of Defence has signed contracts worth Rs 53,866.50 crore with Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE) and Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) for the acquisition of eight Next Generation Corvettes (NGCs) for the Indian Navy. The contracts were inked in the presence of the Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh at Kartavya Bhawan-2, New Delhi, on 02 November.
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