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Suffolk man charged in connection to West Liberty Street shooting: NPD
By Web Staff,9 days ago
NORFOLK, Va. — A Suffolk man was charged on Friday in connection to a fatal shooting in August on West Liberty Street, according to the Norfolk Police Department. On Aug. 19, around 10 p.m., police arrived at the 100 block of West Liberty Street on the report of a gunshot victim. Officers soon learned about a gunshot victim who had been taken to Sentara Leigh Hospital by car and determined the incidents were related, according to NPD.
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