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On and Erewhon Expand Their Partnership with New “Fuel Your Energy” Fall/Winter 2026 Collection
By Collins Badewa,8 days ago
On and Erewhon are extending their ongoing partnership with a new Fall/Winter 2026 collection titled “Fuel Your Energy.” The release brings back their co-branded Cloudsurfer Max running shoe in two new colorways, alongside an expanded selection of technical running apparel, casual clothing, and accessories. The latest collaboration builds on the brands’ shared interest in movement and wellness, bringing together performance-focused designs and everyday essentials for a wardrobe that moves beyond the gym.