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Pikmin 4 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Dandori Academy review
By Ethan,9 days ago
2026 has been a pretty good year for Nintendo. In addition to plenty of new games, the company has also released Nintendo Switch 2 Editions that have breathed new life into their existing titles. Super Mario Bros. Wonder received much-needed extra boss battles, the Xenoblade Chronicles series saw big performance and resolution boosts alongside bonus content, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons finally added bulk crafting, among other things. So what would we want to see out of a Pikmin 4 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition? Increased resolution, performance, and mouse controls, right? It feels like a rather straightforward list of changes, but as it turns out, this version only adds one of those things and not much else.