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Betsy Wakefield Teter, Hub City Writers Project co-founder, releases new book
By Jeannie Putnam,9 days ago
Betsy Wakefield Teter, author, Hub City Writers Project co-founder and former journalist, has released her new book, “A Carnival of Crime: Murder, Mischief, and Malice in 1890s Spartanburg.”. While researching another book, “North of Main: Spartanburg’s Historic Black Neighborhoods of North Dean Street, Gas Bottom, and Back of the...