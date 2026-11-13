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Coffee Hound: Excellent atmosphere, quality drinks
By ANTHONY ADDANTE,9 days ago
Every Thursday morning, a couple of friends and I head to Coffee Hound in Uptown Normal to meet up and commiserate about life's never-ending sorrows. We also drink coffee. My go-to is a cappuccino with whole milk. This is always an exciting affair, mostly because they serve it on a small metallic dish alongside a little glass of sparkling water. The whole thing just feels like such an important occasion. Apparently, in the coffee world, the sparkling water is called a sidecar.