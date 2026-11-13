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UL's road win over rival ULM features some pretty spectacular performances
By KEVIN FOOTE,9 days ago
No one for UL is thrilled about giving up 260 yards rushing in Thursday's 42-21 road win over UL-Monroe. But that didn't cloud the highlight performances too much in the win. For the second straight game, there's a lot of discussion about redshirt junior linebacker Micah Johnson. In the win over South Alabama the week before, it was Johnson's late interception that helped UL seal a 28-26 win.