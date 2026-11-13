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This Weekend Is the ‘World Day of Remembrance’ For Motor Vehicle Homicide Victims
By Christian MilNeil,9 days ago
Safety advocates and families across Massachusetts, from Pittsfield to Lynn, will come together to honor the annual World Day of Remembrance for victims of traffic violence this weekend. The World Day of Remembrance is an international day of mourning when communities gather to remember friends, neighbors, and family members who...
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