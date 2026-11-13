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Cardinals reportedly extend No. 2 TE Elijah Higgins, going all-in on tight ends amid WR injuries
By Jared Dubin,9 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals are locking in one of their tight ends with a long-term contract extension. No, not Trey McBride. He already signed a four-year, $76 million deal back in 2025. This time, it's No. 2 tight end Elijah Higgins, who will sign a three-year, $26.8 million extension to remain with the Cardinals through the 2029 season, according to ESPN and NFL Media. The contract makes him the 20th-highest paid tight end in the league by average annual value.