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UMass women’s soccer prepares for conference championship match
By David GermainRyan Trowbridge,9 days ago
COLUMBUS, OH (WGGB/WSHM) -- The UMass women’s soccer team will play top-seeded Western Michigan on Friday for the conference championship and a spot in the NCAA Tournament. For Bianca Cardano, the road to the conference championship started in western Massachusetts. The fifth-year defender grew up in Monson and played high school soccer at Minnechaug.