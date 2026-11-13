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Tour the 2026 Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas
By Jill Sieracki,9 days ago
Perhaps no single address in Dallas has been reinvented more times than 2999 Turtle Creek Boulevard, the 25,000-square-foot French Renaissance estate that has hosted the Kips Bay Decorator Show House for the past several years. Yet, each fall, the rooms reemerge dressed in exuberant new looks, completely erasing the memories of past iterations for a spectacular tapestry of creative compilations.