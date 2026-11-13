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First look at the National Theatre’s spectacular puppets for a new version of ‘The Jungle Book’
By Andrzej Lukowski,9 days ago
The National Theatre knows how to pull out all the stops for its big Christmas show, and this year’s should be extra special. It’s a lavish new stage version of The Jungle Book – not a version of the Disney film, but one that sees playwright Anupama Chandrasekhar relocate the action to the mangrove swamps of eastern India, and turn direct to Rudyard Kipling’s original collection of short stories – many of which were untouched by the classic cartoon film – for her new stage version, which will be directed by National Theatre boss Indhu Rubasingham.