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Video: Inter Alia's Rosamund Pike on Whether Women Can Have It All
9 days ago
Inter Alia by Suzie Miller has begun performances on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre, fresh from an award-winning run in the West End. A follow-up to Miller’s Broadway hit play Prima Facie, Inter Alia follows a judge as she balances her professional life and personal responsibilities. So, naturally, Playbill's Jeffrey Vizcaíno had to ask star Rosamund Pike whether women can "have it all."