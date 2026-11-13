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45NRTH Releases Updated Wolvhammer and Ragnarok Boots
7 days ago
45NRTH is launching major updates to two of the brand’s most recognizable footwear lines: Ragnarok and Wolvhammer. The Wolvhammer is back, reimagined with a full-grain leather upper. The Ragnarok is updated with a new Clarino microfiber upper, offering a synthetic leather alternative for high-performance riding. Both shoes bring thoughtful updates from heel to toe, delivering your next great winter cycling footwear. Seasons may change, but the need for comfortable, durable winter cycling gear is forever.