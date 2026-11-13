undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
"We Gave It Back": Red Wings Left Looking For Answers After Collapse Against Panthers
By Michael Whitaker,8 days ago
The Detroit Red Wings have now lost five straight regulation games, with the latest setback the toughest to swallow. The Red Wings held a 4-1 lead over their divisional rival Florida Panthers midway through the second period Thursday evening, only to watch the host Panthers score four unanswered goals and seize victory from the jaws of defeat.