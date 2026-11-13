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Nearly 1 million registered Arkansans didn't vote–why?
By Edmond W. Davis,9 days ago
The American electorate unleashed a political blue tsunami on Nov. 3, 2026, handing Democrats control of both chambers of Congress and flipping several governorships. Still, Republican strongholds—Arkansas, Idaho, Oklahoma, Wyoming and South Dakota—remained standing. Now, the million-voter question: Did Republicans win because their supporters overwhelmingly outnumbered Democrats, or...