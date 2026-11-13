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In Medgar Evers’ Mississippi, voters picked a Black senator
By Joseph Williams,7 days ago
More than 150 years after Reconstruction, the former epicenter of Jim Crow violence will send Scott Colom to Washington. For more than a century, Mississippi has symbolized the nation’s bitter struggle over race, justice and political power. Emmett Till was lynched there. Medgar Evers was assassinated there. And generations of Black Mississippians risked their lives for the right to cast a ballot.