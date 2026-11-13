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Northwood-Appold United Methodist Church honors veterans with special worship service
By Joy Napper,9 days ago
Northwood-Appold United Methodist Church proudly honored the courage, sacrifice and dedicated service of America’s military veterans during a special Veterans Day Worship Service held Sunday, Nov. 8, in Baltimore. The celebration featured U.S. Army Colonel Yolanda Gore as the distinguished guest speaker. Colonel Gore’s participation highlighted the significance of...
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