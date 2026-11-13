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Official results: Kyle Ward wins third school board seat by 10 votes; no runner-ups request recounts in Alamance races
By Tomas Murawski,9 days ago
Ian Baltutis wins District 63 state house seat by 286 votes over Ryan Moffitt, who did not seek recount. Kyle Ward has managed to retain his narrow hold over the third available seat on the Alamance-Burlington school board now that the local board of elections has posted the final results from last Tuesday’s vote.
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