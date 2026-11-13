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Ex-Director who Embezzled $230K from Western Pa. Youth Football League will Serve a Decade on Probation, Ordered to Make Monthly Payments
9 days ago
(Harrisburg, PA) Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday recently announced that the former director of a southwestern Pennsylvania youth football league was sentenced to 10 years of probation and ordered to pay at least $1,500 per month to the league he defrauded of more than $230,000. 57-year-old William Spencer of Washington,...