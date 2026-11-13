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New Franklin teacher accused of having sexual contact with a student
By Jacob Richey, KOMU 8 Digital Content Editor,9 days ago
A former teacher at the New Franklin R-1 School District has been arrested and charged after investigators say he had sexual contact with a student, according to court documents. Jacob Bean, 25, was arrested and charged Thursday with 11 felonies. Court documents show Bean faces two counts of second-degree statutory...