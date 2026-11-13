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The Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas Gives Turtle Creek A Spectacular Sendoff
7 days ago
The 2026 Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas returns for its 7th year, inviting 22 of the country’s leading designers and architects to transform the residence at 2999 Turtle Creek Boulevard into a showcase of bold ideas, exceptional craftsmanship and unexpected spaces. Set along one of Dallas’s most iconic boulevards, the approximately 25,000-square-foot French Renaissance estate returns with a fresh identity and more to explore.
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