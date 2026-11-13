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National Beef Says Worst Is Over for US Cattle Cycle
9 days ago
Meatpacker National Beef Inc. said it is seeing a bottom in the US cattle industry’s downturn as it reported its highest margin in two years. “We do believe we are through the worst part of the cycle,” National Beef’s Chief Executive Officer Tim Klein told journalists on Thursday. A reduction in overall slaughter in the US aided beef plant margins, while strong consumer demand kept beef prices elevated, he said.