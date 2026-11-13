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Beyond the X-Ray: Michael Stevens Is Shaping the Future of Intelligent Dental Imaging
By Business Leaders Review,8 days ago
How Valkyrie BioScience is bringing advanced chairside imaging, intelligent software, and a more connected approach to dental diagnostics into focus. For decades, dental professionals have relied on X-ray imaging to understand what is happening beneath the surface. Yet even a familiar, essential tool has its limitations. A conventional two-dimensional image can leave anatomical details obscured by overlapping structures, making some clinical situations more difficult to evaluate.