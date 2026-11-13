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Storm Ion Pro Pearl Bowling Ball Review
8 days ago
The Ion Pro Pearl is Storm’s latest ball to make use of the Element Tour AI asymmetrical core. This weight block has been utilized in the previous two versions of the Ion Pro, and this time it’s paired with the NRG Pearl Reactive coverstock that we last saw used on the Ion Max Pearl. As an alternative of being shined with Power Edge, the quilt is finished this time with 4000-grit Abralon. Despite being a pearl, we saw barely less length from the Ion Pro Pearl than the Ion Pro Solid. The ball was very angular when it found the dry, helping our bowlers get it as much as the pocket after they began to open their angles because the lanes began to interrupt down. Our standard test layouts gave us great reactions on the medium oil pattern, and the dull surface helped the Ion Pro Pearl create enough traction for our heavy oil pattern as well.