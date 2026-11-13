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Baxter Health posts requests for nursing improvements, additional ambulances
By Submitted Report,9 days ago
Baxter Health announced Tuesday it has posted requests for a hospital-wide nursing communication system and three three new Type III ambulances. Baxter Health has posted a Request for Proposals (RFP) for a hospital-wide nursing communication system, supported in whole or in part by the Rural Health Transformation (RHT) Program. The...
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