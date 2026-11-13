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Master Naturalists seek new members
By Submitted Report,9 days ago
If you would you like to help keep the natural state natural with a band of volunteers in one of the most beautiful regions of Arkansas, North Central Arkansas Master Naturalists (NCAMN) are seeking new members as they clear hiking trails, plant and nurture wildflowers, analyze creek water chemistry, gather information during birding and butterfly excursions, teach youngsters and their families about nature, and/or learn about rocks, trees, butterflies, stars and much more.
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