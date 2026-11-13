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Westlake Sophomore Is Now a Golden Girl
By Examiner Media,9 days ago
Mikaela Gerring, a 15-year-old Westlake High School sophomore, completed her Girl Scout Gold Project earlier this month, creating a memorial to celebrate local veterans. Earning the highest honor available to a scout did not emerge overnight. Gerring has been developing the project since August of last year, and unveiled her memorial on Nov. 6 at Columbus Elementary School’s 11th Annual “Take a Vet to School Day.”