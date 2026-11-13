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Knicks’ Mike Brown Makes Firm Statement on Demoting Starter
By Sean Deveney,9 days ago
The New York Knicks probably have a lot of reasons to keep Mikal Bridges in the starting five. Obviously, he is a tested veteran, a guy who chipped in considerably to the 2026 NBA championship, and who is perhaps just working through a slump. More than that, there are the five reasons that are most closely associated with Bridges and his arrival in New York from Brooklyn–the five first-round picks the Knicks coughed up to get him. Naturally, there are, too, the 150 million reasons to keep starting Bridges. That would the $150 million, four-year extension that Bridges is currently working on, a deal that just started this year.