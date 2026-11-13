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Commission proposes earlier turkey season
By Randy Zelllers/AGFC Communications,9 days ago
HOT SPRINGS — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission heard the first reading of a proposal to change the 2027 Arkansas turkey hunting season date structure at Its Nov. 6 meeting, held during the second annual Generation Conservation Summit at Hot Springs Convention Center and Bank OZK Arena. The proposed change, if approved, would move turkey season one week earlier for the vast majority of Arkansas turkey hunters.
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