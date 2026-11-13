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Tarik Skubal Floated as Potential Fit for ‘Mystery” NL West Team
By Curt Bishop,9 days ago
The San Francisco Giants had pretty everything go wrong for them in 2026. Despite making some intriguing free agent signings, they went on to lose 97 games, finish in fourth place in the National League West and miss the postseason for the fifth consecutive year. They might need to rebuild at some point, but they can also spend some money to improve their roster.