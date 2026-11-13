undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
First widespread hard freeze of the season to hit Middle Tennessee this weekend
By Clara Faith,9 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - We’re heading into a much colder weekend across Middle Tennessee with temperatures expecting to drop into the upper 20s. There is a chance of light rain and some flurries are possible across the higher elevation areas in the Cumberland Plateau and eastern counties Friday but the bigger concern will be the first widespread hard freeze of the season.
1