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Wind advisory in place for Union & Wallowa Counties. 50mph gusts predicted
By Garrett Christensen,9 days ago
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Pendleton OR 854 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2026 ORZ049-050-132000- /O.CON.KPDT.WI.Y.0035.000000T0000Z-261114T0300Z/ Grande Ronde Valley-Wallowa County- Including the cities of Enterprise, Union, Joseph, Cove, Wallowa, Elgin, and La Grande 854 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2026 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Grande Ronde Valley and Wallowa County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strongest in south to north oriented canyons and valleys, and at the northern openings of these canyons and valleys. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
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