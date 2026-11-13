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KENNY ARONOFF's Painted TAMA Starclassic 'LA Studio Kit' Draws $200,000 Winning Bid For 'Genius Recovery' Foundation
5 days ago
Kenny Aronoff's hand-painted Tama Starclassic "LA studio kit" drew a $200,000 winning bid at the 2026 Genius Network annual event. The kit, sticks and drumheads were auctioned as one lot, with all proceeds designated for the Genius Recovery foundation. At $200,000, the bid places Aronoff's kit among the highest-priced rock...