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Official THE CRAMPS Merchandise Available Via Killer Collaboration Drop From KREEPSVILLE
7 days ago
Kreepsville, the long-established fashion brand synonymous with horror, goth, punk and psychobilly style, has unleashed its first official merchandise collection for legendary punk band THE CRAMPS. This crucial first drop marks the dawn of a new era for fright-fueled fans, bringing authentic, licensed THE CRAMPS gear to the kreeps who've craved it for decades.