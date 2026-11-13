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FBI Raids Homes of Chula Vista Consultant, Ousted Union Official in San Diego
By Kamal Jenkins,8 days ago
FBI agents searched the homes of political consultant Jesus Cardenas and union official Kelvin Barrios early Thursday morning, seizing electronic devices after a federal search warrant was issued the day before. No federal charges have been filed in connection with the searches, and neither the FBI nor the U.S. Attorney's office has made any public statement about them.
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