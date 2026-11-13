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PAWS 4 SAFETY: Pros and cons of online veterinary care
By Kim Bradley,9 days ago
Veterinary care is changing, and more pet owners are discovering they can now consult with a veterinarian without ever leaving home. From video appointments to online messaging services, virtual veterinary care is becoming an increasingly popular option for people seeking convenient, affordable advice about their pets’ health. But while technology is making veterinary guidance more accessible, it also raises an important question: How much can a veterinarian really determine without physically examining your pet?