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UC San Diego Students Protest After Enrollment System Crash Threatens Their Graduation Dates
By Kamal Jenkins,9 days ago
UC San Diego's winter-quarter registration outages have put its new Triton Student System under scrutiny. Students said they could not secure some courses needed to graduate on time, raising concerns that delays could mean paying for an extra quarter. Associated Students organized a campus protest over the disruption. Student Affaan...