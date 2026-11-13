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Could This Ford Bronco Sport Have A Hybrid Engine Under Its Hood? Exclusive
9 days ago
Hybrid powertrains are all the rage these days, proving popular among new vehicle shoppers even before gas prices surged to their current, elevated levels. That's precisely why Ford announced some time ago that it would be vastly expanding its hybrid offerings across much of the Blue lineup, though it did stop short of specifying which models will get that treatment. One model that is reportedly in line for a hybrid powertrain is the Ford Bronco Sport, however.