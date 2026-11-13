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SBDC: Stay Aware of Increased Scams During the Holiday Season!
9 days ago
The holiday season brings increased shopping, spending, and business activity, but it also creates opportunities for scammers. The Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) encourages individuals and small business owners to stay vigilant and protect their personal and financial information. According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), there are four...
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